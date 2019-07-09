Ann Brown, 89, of Amarillo, TX died on July 7, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Llano Cemetery. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Ann was born in Stratford, Texas on January 20, 1930, to Marvin and Viola Kline. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe Ben Brown, on June 10, 1948 in Amarillo, Texas.
She is survived by son, Gary Brown and wife Jennifer; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Gibbons; six nieces; and one nephew.
Memorial donations can be made to the or to Autumn Leaves in Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 9 to July 10, 2019