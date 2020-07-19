1/1
Anna Beth King
1924 - 2020
Anna Beth King, 95, of Amarillo, died on July 15, 2020. Born in Amarillo on December 29, 1924, Ann married Donald King in 1946. Don died in 2006, just after their sixtieth wedding anniversary. They were members of Saint Stephen United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her adoring son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Karen King of Bronxville, NY; their daughter Lily and husband Simon Liebel, of London, UK, and their children, Sebastian and Claudia; her sister-in-law Shirlee Heard of Lubbock, TX; and her nieces and nephews and their families.

Private burial was at Memory Gardens Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating Ann's life will be held at a later date.

View the full obituary at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
