Anna Lou Comer, 53, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Friday at Erath Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Stephenville, Texas. Anna Lou was born July 21, 1967 in Canyon, Texas to Lacy and Dorothy Comer. She moved to Abilene in 1983, where she spent several years at the Abilene State School. She moved back to Amarillo 25 years ago, and lived at Westcliff Group Home. Anna Lou enjoyed going to get ice cream with her Daddy. Her parents loved her with all their hearts, and the family takes comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with them. Anna was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include four brothers, Lacye Comer and wife Diane, Mickey Comer and wife Pebbie all of Amarillo, Terry Comer and wife Tara of Newport, NC, and Richard Comer and wife Lidia of Oklahoma City, OK; her aunts and uncles, Mary Trammell of Stephenville, David and Bernice Trammell of Granbury, and Jim Trammell of Weatherford; and a number of nieces and nephews.