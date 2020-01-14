Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne "Toni" (Chevalier) Archer. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home- Spearman 519 Evans Street Spearman , TX 79081 (806)-659-3802 Send Flowers Obituary

ANNE CHEVALIER (Toni) Archer passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 77. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Spearman, Texas with Rev. Byron Potter officiating.. Toni will be laid to rest at Holt Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Spearman.



Toni was born January 12, 1942, and she was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker, and a good friend to many others. Toni graduated from Spearman High School where she was homecoming queen and Miss SHS. Afterward, she attended college at Hardin-Simmons University and married her high school sweetheart. Toni enjoyed snow skiing, riding horses and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert (Bobby) Archer; daughter, Andrea Claire and husband Tony of Dallas; son, Matt Archer and wife Hillary of Houston; and four grandchildren: Trent Claire, Amy Claire, Jack Archer and Luke Archer. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Spearman, Texas. Toni will be laid to rest at Holt Cemetery following the funeral service.



Family suggests memorial be to Hansford Hospice, 707 Roland, 79081, Spearman or First Baptist Church in Spearman, 123 S.Bernice ,79081.





