Annette Petree Lippold, 88, of Canyon, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.Services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Charlie Keys, associate pastor, officiating.Annette was born at home on the family farm in Hemphill County to Van and Eula Pearl Petree on July 8, 1932. She went to school at the M.K. school, which was on the Petree property until the 5th grade, she then began going into town for school in Canadian. She graduated in 1950.On August 23, 1950, she married Benny Lippold and moved to a ranch in Randall County. Annette lived and helped on the ranch until Benny died in September of 2004. In 2007, she moved to Canyon.Annette was very active in her two children's school activities: including being a girl scout leader and a cub scout den master. She also volunteered for cancer fundraisers and at the First United Methodist Church.She was a member of the University Study Club, Crusaders Sunday School Class, First United Methodist Church, and a past President of the Golden Spread Cattle Women's Association.She and Benny enjoyed traveling on many cruises together. While the children were young, they took a fishing trip every year to Creede, Colorado with extended family.Survivors include her son, Cole Lippold and wife Theresa; daughter, Tricia Lippold Clifton; grandchildren, Jason Clifton, Amber Clifton Odom and husband Lane, Major Kyle Lippold and wife Shelby, and Heather Lippold Meredith; great grandchildren, Abryana and Seth Odom and Sydney and Parker Lippold; sister, Marva Hohertz; two nieces and five nephews.The family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1818 4th Ave., Canyon, TX 79015.