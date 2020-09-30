1/1
Annie Mae (Dansby) Walker
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie M. Walker, was born October 7, 1942, in Hollis, OK, to Sam and Lorene Dansby. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons; Andrew and Robert Pettis, two daughters; Anita Pettis and Dimmitri Jones, eight grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Her viewing will be held Thursday, October 1st at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel from 5PM-6PM. There will be a graveside service at Llano Cemetery Friday, October 2nd at 2PM. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and order flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved