Annie M. Walker, was born October 7, 1942, in Hollis, OK, to Sam and Lorene Dansby. She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons; Andrew and Robert Pettis, two daughters; Anita Pettis and Dimmitri Jones, eight grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends. Her viewing will be held Thursday, October 1st at Golden Gate Mortuary Chapel from 5PM-6PM. There will be a graveside service at Llano Cemetery Friday, October 2nd at 2PM. To view the full obit and sign the tribute wall and order flowers visit www.ggmortuary.com