1/
Antelmo Terrazas Estrada
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antelmo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antelmo Terrazas Estrada, 75, of Perryton died August 25, 2020. Funeral Service is scheduled for 10:00 am Tuesday, 9/1/20 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Perryton with Father Cesar Gomez officiating. Burial will follow at Ochiltree Cemetery. Rosary is scheduled for 7:00 pm, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home with vigil to follow. The funeral home will be open for viewing/visitation starting Sunday, August 30 from 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm and Monday, August 31 from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved