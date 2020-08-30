Or Copy this URL to Share

Antelmo Terrazas Estrada, 75, of Perryton died August 25, 2020. Funeral Service is scheduled for 10:00 am Tuesday, 9/1/20 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Perryton with Father Cesar Gomez officiating. Burial will follow at Ochiltree Cemetery. Rosary is scheduled for 7:00 pm, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home with vigil to follow. The funeral home will be open for viewing/visitation starting Sunday, August 30 from 1:00 pm – 9:00 pm and Monday, August 31 from 9:00 am – 9:00 pm. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store