Antoinette Joan "Toni" Quirk, 81, of Amarillo died February 6, 2019. Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 S Coulter. Celebration of life will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 11, 2019 at the church with Father John Valdez as celebrant. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements by Schooler Funeral Home , Amarillo.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019