Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cox Funeral Home 4180 Canyon Dr Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-354-2585 Send Flowers Obituary

Antonio "Tony" Cruz Flores, 82, of Amarillo passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home. A final salute to Tony will be at 11:00 a.m. at The Panhandle War Memorial with burial to follow in Llano Cemetery. Tony was born March 05, 1937 on the Pacific Island of Guam to Juan Guerrero and Niccolasa Cruz Flores. He was a survivor of the Liberation of Guam on July 21, 1944. Tony was a career serviceman, serving his country honorably in The United States Army for 22 years. He was awarded a Purple Heart, a Silver Star and a Bronze Star for being wounded in combat. He retired from the Army on March 31, 1978 with the rank of 1st Class Sergeant and went on to work for the Civil Service for 16 years. Tony will be remembered as a loving dad, brother, grandpa and great grandpa. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Tiana Abitz and nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by a daughter, Therese Abitz and husband Jim; a son, Tony Flores and significant other Genie Smith; a sister, Rosalia Imbat; four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to The Texas Panhandle War Memorial at









Antonio "Tony" Cruz Flores, 82, of Amarillo passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Cox Funeral Home. A final salute to Tony will be at 11:00 a.m. at The Panhandle War Memorial with burial to follow in Llano Cemetery. Tony was born March 05, 1937 on the Pacific Island of Guam to Juan Guerrero and Niccolasa Cruz Flores. He was a survivor of the Liberation of Guam on July 21, 1944. Tony was a career serviceman, serving his country honorably in The United States Army for 22 years. He was awarded a Purple Heart, a Silver Star and a Bronze Star for being wounded in combat. He retired from the Army on March 31, 1978 with the rank of 1st Class Sergeant and went on to work for the Civil Service for 16 years. Tony will be remembered as a loving dad, brother, grandpa and great grandpa. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Tiana Abitz and nine brothers and sisters. He is survived by a daughter, Therese Abitz and husband Jim; a son, Tony Flores and significant other Genie Smith; a sister, Rosalia Imbat; four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to The Texas Panhandle War Memorial at www.texaspanhandlewarmemorial.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close