On May 13th, 2019, God called home one of his (best) angels; a loving husband, father, and grandfather; Antonio "Tony" Pina. Tony was born in Brady, TX, on September 5th, 1944. He spent much of his younger life growing up and working in the harvest season with his father and mother. As for his later years, he was a chief mechanic, and R.V. repairman with Alamo R.V. until his retirement. Tony was blessed with eight children, twenty-three grandchildren, and thirty great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Tammy Pina, his daughters Crisella Hernandez, Erica Pina-Smith, Hope Pina, Elvida Pina, Jessica Hernandez; and his sons Danny Pina, Tony Pina Jr., and David Pina-Smith, all of Amarillo, TX.



Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral Home,4207 SW 21st ST, Amarillo.



A celebration of his life will be Thursday May 23rd, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Power Church,1344 SE 10th Ave, Amarillo. Interment will follow in Llano Cemetery under the guidance of Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services.



Tony will take his last ride in Blue, his faithful truck, at the front of the funeral procession.





