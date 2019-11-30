Arlene Elsie (Schnell) Bohannon, 89, of Perryton died November 27, 2019. Arlene Elsie Bohannon, 89, of Perryton, Texas died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Perryton. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Stepp officiating. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery, with arrangements by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019