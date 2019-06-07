Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene Pool. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 4100 Coulter View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene Pool, 87, of Amarillo passed away June 4, 2019.



Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church with Rev. Richard Zanetti and Rev. Victor Hugo Andrade. Private family inurnment will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Arlene Pool was born in 1931 in Seawarren, New Jersey. She worked at the Carnegie Mellon Bank in New York City until her first marriage. When ASARCO transferred her first husband to Amarillo in the 70's, they brought Arlene's mother with them, and Arlene took care of her until she passed away. Not long after, her husband became ill, and she stayed by his side until his death. Arlene had no children of her own, but before coming to Amarillo, she helped raise her goddaughter, Theresa.



Mutual friends at a church event introduced Joe and Arlene and they were married in 1983.



Arlene's favorite activities were being with her six grandchildren. They all loved visiting her and their "Grandhappy", staying with them as often as they could. She also enjoyed working around her house, garden, and swimming.



Arlene and her beloved Joe have been continuously generous with the resources they shared in supporting and promoting education, history and the arts and they often made their home available for numerous receptions and dinners.



She was a member of numerous support organizations including the Amarillo Art Museum Alliance, Christian Women's Group, Art Force, the Amarillo Symphony Guild, the Lone Star Ballet Guild, the Amarillo Little Theater, and numerous others. She and Joe together strived to do their best to make the Amarillo community the best it could be.



Arlene is survived by her husband, Joseph Harold Pool; goddaughter, Theresa Stephaniak; stepchildren; Pamela Elizabeth Pool Stevens and husband Scott of Amarillo, Victoria Anne Pool Freeman and John of Corrales, Catherine Marcia Pool Hand of Amarillo; her grandchildren, Michelle Ott, Lacey Cruz and husband Nester, Rey Jordan and wife Erin, Christina Vallon and husband Jared, Tanner Pena, Stanton Hand; and five great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers family suggests memorials be made to the Ascension Academy, College Preparatory School, 9301 Ascension Parkway, Amarillo, TX 79119 or .



A reception will be held following the Mass in the Msgr. Joseph T. Tash Hall.





