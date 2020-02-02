Arline Ragle Rugger went to her heavenly home on January 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Brooks Chapel.
Arline was born to Albert and Anna Ragle on June 19, 1925. She was raised on their farm just outside of Olton, Texas, as the youngest in a family of three girls and three boys. After graduating from McMurry College in 1946, she married Austin Rugger. They had four children.
Arline was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Anna; her two sisters Rosalie and Mable; her three brothers Ernest, Doyle, and Burney; her husband Austin; her older daughter Rosalie; her younger son Gerald; one niece; and one nephew. She is survived by her older son Albert; her younger daughter Mildred (and husband Warren); grandsons including William (and wife Katja), David (and wife Daisy), and Austin; and much-loved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation be made to a charity. They especially commend the organizations that gave such wonderful care to Arline during the last eight months of her life: The Ware at Park Central and BSA Hospice of the Southwest.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020