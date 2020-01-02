Arlo "Duane" Hetzel, 93, of Amarillo passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. Duane was born April 24, 1926 in Ludell, Kansas to Charles Bennett and Agnes Laura Hetzel. He met the love of his life, Esther Vom Hoff in Higgins, Texas and they married in Miami, Texas in 1945. Duane became a baker while he and Esther were living in Perryton, Texas and they moved back to Higgins where Duane opened his own bakery. He worked for Mead's Bakery for 33 years before retiring. Duane's hobbies included listening to country music, watching sports, old western movies and professional wrestling. He was a loving father and a faithful member of Bible Baptist Church. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Esther Hetzel; a daughter, LaDonna Griffith; a brother, Alvin and a sister, Clara. He is survived by his son, Dennis Hetzel and wife Susan; his daughter, Diane Miles and husband David; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020