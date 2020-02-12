Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dunn Funeral Home 115 South Third Tucumcari , NM 88401 (505)-461-3815 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Mosquero School Gymnasium Send Flowers Obituary





Arlyn was born February 14, 1988 in Raton, New Mexico. He had been making his home in Monahans Texas. He was a member of the Baptist Church.



He was a Pipeline Strawboss in the Petroleum Industry but still loved his cowboy way of life.



Surviving Arlyn are his parents Roy and Susan Mithcell of the Mosquero NM area, his sister Ludy Hawthorne & husband Patrick of Monahans, Tx. Ludy's children -Mya, Casen, Harper and Haisley. His uncle Buck & wife Sharon of Melrose NM,



His aunts Ann Ayres & Jim of Bridgeport, Texas and Sue Hare & Sandy of Canyon, Texas. His grandmother Crystel Terry of Tucumcari NM. He was preceded in death by his mother Karen in 2009.



Services Celebrating his life will be Saturday February 15, 2020 in the Mosquero School Gymnasium beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in the family plot of the Mosquero Cemetery at Mosquero New Mexico.



Friends and family are invited to go and read Arlyn's Blog at



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.

