Armandina Gomez
1940 - 2020
Armandina Gomez, 80, of Amarillo died October 31, 2020. A Rosary is to be said at Wednesday November 4, 2020 at 7:00 PM at the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo Texas. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Thursday November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. The Service will be broadcast live from the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
