Armando Solis, 67, of Amarillo died Thursday, April 11, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armando Solis.
Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Laurence Catholic Church with Fr. Shane Wieck as celebrant. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Armando was born August 1, 1951, in Fresnillo Zacatecas, Mexico.
He was employed by the City of Amarillo for 29 years. He lived life to the fullest with his humor and love of music and dancing.
His parents, Maria Lara and Jesus Solis Hernandez preceded him in death.
Like branches on a tree, we grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one. Each of our lives will always be a special part of the other.
Survivor include two sons, Armando Jr. Solis, and Jessie and wife Amy Solis; a sister, Rosalva Medina; three brothers, Robert and wife Dolores Fernandez, Raul and wife Donna Fernandez, and Luis and wife Liz Lara; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019