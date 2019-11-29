Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Arthur E. Garner. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Funeral service 10:00 AM Trinity Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Arthur E. Garner, 87, of Amarillo, Tx went to be with the Lord on Mon, Nov. 25, 2019.



Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Sat. Nov. 30th at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Garner officiating. The graveside service will follow at Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.



Arthur was born Nov. 11, 1932 in Sherman, Texas to Arthur G. Garner and Willie Elizabeth Young Garner. He married Angeline Kincaid Wilson on Aug 5th, 1956.



Arthur graduated from Amarillo High in 1951. He went on to graduate from Texas A&M in 1955 and Baylor Dental College in 1960. Arthur practiced dentistry in Amarillo for 43 years.



Arthur was a man of integrity, dedication, and honor. Most importantly, he was a man of God who showed his love for the community of Amarillo by serving on countless boards and volunteering with many organizations.



Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, brother Andrew Garner, sister Laura Long, brother Rufus Garner and grandson Jake Bragg.



He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Angeline, his children Beth Kettenring (Tim), David Garner (Lori), Kathryn Roush (Rowdy), and Keith Garner (Karen). He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Arthur is also survived by his brother, George Keith Garner and sister, Nancy Garner.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Heal the City, 609 South Carolina St., Amarillo, Tx 79106.





