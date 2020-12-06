1/1
Arthur Girard "Jerry" Hamilton Jr.
1923 - 2020
Arthur Girard "Jerry" Hamilton, Jr. lost his battle with COVID on December 1, 2020, at age 97. A private family service will be held. Jerry was born July 22, 1923, in the Presidio at San Francisco, California into an Army Air Corps family. Jerry attended The University of Texas at Austin and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. His nickname was "Slick" due to his propensity to perform magic tricks and he was a proud member of the UT fencing team.

In WWII Jerry was a reporter on the camp newspaper and later a celestial navigation trainer operator at Barksdale Field, Louisiana. After Infantry Officers' Candidate School, he taught basic training. As he was sailing under the Golden Gate Bridge bound for Japan, the first atomic bomb was announced. He served in Manila and later was transferred to McArthur's headquarters in Tokyo.

Jerry re-entered UT, met and married Dorothy Irwin in 1948, then graduated from UT with a BJ degree and an advertising major. He was hired on a "temporary" basis to Sears advertising department and retired 33 years later as advertising manager over the south Texas region.

Jerry was an Elder and long time Sunday School teacher at Central Christian Church in San Antonio and later joined First Presbyterian Church in Amarillo. He enjoyed creating his own hand-painted Christmas cards based on his family's travels. He was a dear man and Heaven will be a brighter place with him there.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, his daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Jay O'Brien of Amarillo, and beloved grandsons, Wales Madden IV and wife Lauren, Hamilton Madden and wife Paige, and his great-grandchild, Wales Madden V, "Cinco" all of Austin. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Mark Hamilton who died in 1974.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Heal the City, the No Excuses Fund at Amarillo College, First Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice. Special thanks to Alex at Visiting Angels and BSA Hospice of the Southwest.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 355-8156
