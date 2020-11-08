Arthur (Art) Ralph Monroe, 95 , passed away Monday November 2, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, 4600 S. Western St., Amarillo, Texas with Dr. Jim Smith officiating. Art will be available for viewing Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, Texas. Art was born October 16, 1925 to the late Malen Ralph Monroe and Grace Jane Chambers Monroe in Sims, Illinois. Art was the youngest of three children. Art graduated from Fairfield High School in Fairfield, Illinois prior to joining the Air Force in 1943 in the cadet program. While in the Air Force, he attended Finn College in Cleveland, Ohio and Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Missouri. After being Honorably Discharged from the military on October 20, 1945, Art worked in construction while attending Millikan College in Decatur, Illinois. After college, Art moved to St. Louis, Missouri and began working for American Bakeries Co. in the wrapping department, working his way up to plant manager. He then served as Sales Manager of the Mid-West Division from 1975-1978. Art moved to Fargo, North Dakota and managed Pan of Gold Holsum Baking Company for 1 1/2 years before moving to Amarillo where he took over the management of Mead's Bakery in Amarillo and Lubbock. In 1978, Art entered into the real estate business with Ray Ault, owner of Ault Realtors. Art worked with them until 2005 when he became semi-retired. He was a real estate broker for 30 years. During this time, Art began buying rental property and had continued to own rental property until the time of his death. While working for American Bakeries in St. Louis, Missouri, Art met and married Wilma O'Hara. They were married for many happy years. Art and Wilma enjoyed traveling extensively over the years. Art was a member of the American Legion, The Elk's Club, Tascosa Country Club and Saint Stephen United Methodist Church. Art was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and his daughter, Patty Monroe Thomas. Art is survived by his wife, Wilma of the home; two sons, Gary and wife Karen of Duquion, IL and Dennis and wife, Rechele of Decatur, IL; two daughters, Pam Morlan of Kansas City, MO and Sherry Sousley of Camdenton, MO. Art is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorials be made to The Wounded Warriors
Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
or a charity of your choice
.