Arthur R. Britten (1924 - 2020)
Service Information
Obituary
Arthur Richard Britten of Groom, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 95.

Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Groom, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the church with interment following in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Groom, Texas. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, Amarillo.

To view Arthur's full obituary, please visit www.schoolerfuneralhome.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Amarillo, TX   (806) 352-2727
