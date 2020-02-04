Arthur Richard Britten of Groom, Texas passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 95.
Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Groom, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the church with interment following in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Groom, Texas. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, Amarillo.
