Arturo "Art" Castillo
1953 - 2020
Arturo Castillo's family will celebrate his life of 67 years at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Seating is limited to 65 seats, face coverings are mandatory, and the staff will enforce social distancing in compliance with state regulations. These precautions are to ensure that the family and our community are safe. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy. In honor of Mr. Castillo's wishes, he will not be available for visitors.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
