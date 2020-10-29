Ashley Jo Johnson Bernson, 37 years old, lost her 8-month battle to cancer on Friday, October 23, 2020, with her family by her side.
Memorial services will be Friday, October 30, 2020, at 10:00 am at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel in Amarillo with Pete Talley officiating.
Ashley was born September 18, 1983, to Sondra Stambaugh Johnson and Charles (Bugs) Johnson in Amarillo. Ashley attended Olsen Park, Crockett, and Amarillo High schools.
Ashley worked in staffing services for many years. Her career took her to Austin, Amarillo, and Oklahoma City where she acquired her own franchise. She touched so many lives and made a big difference for so many people she helped in the workforce. She was known for her outgoing personality, huge smile, and a memory that was incredible!
She was preceded in death by her mom Sondra, her dad Charles (Bugs), her grandparents Charles and Wanda Johnson, Willie and Barbara Maxwell, and Bill Stambaugh.
She is survived by her fiancé Ryan Hamm and their son Asher, daughter Aubree Bernson and son Mason Bernson and their father Chris Bernson. Brothers Josh Wilder, Brandon Johnson and wife Kindle, Ward and Charles Johnson, and a host of loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and longtime friends who will sadly miss her.
A special thanks to the OU Medical Center staff, nurses, and doctors who loved Ashley.
"She believed she could and so she did".
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com