1/1
Asst. Fire Chief Pat Fitzpatrick
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Asst.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Potter County Fire & Rescue Asst. Chief Pat Fitzpatrick, 63, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hillside Christian Church, 6100 S. Soncy, with Rev. Eddie Duncan officiating. Public viewing will be 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pat was born December 21, 1956 in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from high school in Irving, and went on to earn his bachelor degree in computer science from Texas A&M in 1979. He was in ROTC and a member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. Pat made a career first in the radio industry, working at Micro Mic's and A1 Communications. He became a paramedic in 1994, and began volunteering at Potter County Fire & Rescue in 1995. He became a full-time firefighter there in 1999. Pat taught at the Amarillo College Fire Academy, and worked with Amarillo Emergency Services for over 20 years. In his spare time, Pat was an avid reader, and enjoyed bowling and watching PBR. Pat was proud to be a firefighter, and was very devoted to those with whom he served. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Pat was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Marsha Fitzpatrick; a daughter, Kim Huffman of Waynesville, MO; a sister, Sandra of Albuquerque, NM; two granddaughters, Lisa Lovelady and husband Brad of Amarillo, and Ali Jones and fiance Nam Nguyen of New Orleans, LA; and a great-granddaughter, Taylor Lovelady. The family suggests memorials may be made to The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, PO Box 589, Amarillo, TX 79105.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved