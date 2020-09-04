Potter County Fire & Rescue Asst. Chief Pat Fitzpatrick, 63, of Amarillo, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hillside Christian Church, 6100 S. Soncy, with Rev. Eddie Duncan officiating. Public viewing will be 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM Friday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home, 4180 Canyon Drive. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 6:00 PM Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Pat was born December 21, 1956 in Fort Worth, Texas. He graduated from high school in Irving, and went on to earn his bachelor degree in computer science from Texas A&M in 1979. He was in ROTC and a member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. Pat made a career first in the radio industry, working at Micro Mic's and A1 Communications. He became a paramedic in 1994, and began volunteering at Potter County Fire & Rescue in 1995. He became a full-time firefighter there in 1999. Pat taught at the Amarillo College Fire Academy, and worked with Amarillo Emergency Services for over 20 years. In his spare time, Pat was an avid reader, and enjoyed bowling and watching PBR. Pat was proud to be a firefighter, and was very devoted to those with whom he served. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Pat was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Marsha Fitzpatrick; a daughter, Kim Huffman of Waynesville, MO; a sister, Sandra of Albuquerque, NM; two granddaughters, Lisa Lovelady and husband Brad of Amarillo, and Ali Jones and fiance Nam Nguyen of New Orleans, LA; and a great-granddaughter, Taylor Lovelady. The family suggests memorials may be made to The 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, PO Box 589, Amarillo, TX 79105.