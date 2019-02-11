Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aubrey Frank Smyth. View Sign

Aubrey Frank Smyth, 91, of Olton, died Friday, February 8, 2019, in Olton. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, February 11, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Olton with Brother Larry Holder and Brother Neely Landrumofficiating. Interment will follow at Olton Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends at 508 Ave. D in Olton from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, Sunday, February 10, 2019.



Aubrey was born August 27, 1927, in Dunlap, Texas, to Aubrey John and Anna (Goff) Smyth. He graduated from Canyon High School in 1945 and earned his bachelor of science degree from North Texas State in 1952. Aubrey served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1946. On November 2, 1951, Aubrey married Eleanor Brothers in Denton. He moved to Olton in 1957 and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Passionate about farming, Aubrey loved working the land and never officially retired. Aubrey also loved his church and church family. He served on every church committee possible throughout the years. He served on the Running Water Draw Care Center board, the Olton Coop Gin board, and as chairman of the Olton Grain Coop board. Aubrey enjoyed playing dominoes and 42, but most of all he loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Eleanor, in 2013, and two sisters, Pauline Marion and Katherine Smyth.



Survivors include his sons, Paul Smyth and his wife Kay of Olton and David Smyth and his wife Alisse of Olton, three daughters, Martha Allcorn and her husband Kyle of Olton, Sarah Widdifield and her husband Larry of Denver, and Mary Lee Brooks and her husband Sterling of Abilene, a sister, Bettie Dickson of Hereford, and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Johnson McDaniel of Littlefield. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a host of much loved nieces and nephews.



The family suggests memorials be made to the Running Water Draw Care Center P.O. Box 409 Olton, Texas 79064 or the Olton Cemetery Association P.O. Box 1055 Olton, Texas 79064.

223 S. Main St. P.O. Box 542

Hale Center , TX 79041

