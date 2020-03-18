Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audie N. Rackley. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Audie Neal Rackley, 85, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas.



Graveside service will be held in Mountain View, Oklahoma. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Audie was born October 11, 1934 in Binger, Oklahoma. He married Willie Mae Holsted on August 26, 1956. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing.



Audie graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1957 with a degree in Animal Husbandry and later was recognized as a distinguished graduate. He was proud to be in the last graduating class of Oklahoma Aggies. He worked in the agriculture field his entire career. He retired from the Quarter Horse Journal and spent his retirement years with family doing the things he loved.



He is survived by 3 daughters, Leicia Redwine and her husband Leslie of Claude, Renee' Brown of Pampa, and Audette Rackley of Lewisville; 4 grandchildren, Tristan Brown, Shea Brown, Lauren Morris and Leah Redwine; and 9 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Freda Brisman of Denton and 1 brother, Emmet Rackley of Stillwater, Oklahoma as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Willie, a brother Barton, a sister Kathryn and his parents, Irvin and Lela Rackley.



Memorials may be made to the Missions fund at Trinity Baptist Church or to the Olen D. and Clara L. Joyner Agricultural Scholarship at Oklahoma State University, 400 South Monroe, Stillwater, Ok 74074.



