1/1
Audie Neal Rackley
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audie Neal Rackley, 85, passed away on March 16, 2020 in Amarillo.

Memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church, 1601 I-40. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Audie was born October 11, 1934 in Binger, Oklahoma. He married Willie Mae Holsted on August 26, 1956. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing.

Audie graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1957 with a degree in Animal Husbandry and later was recognized as a distinguished graduate. He was proud to be in the last graduating class of Oklahoma Aggies. He worked in the agriculture field his entire career. He retired from the Quarter Horse Journal and spent his retirement years with family doing the things he loved.

He is survived by 3 daughters, Leicia Redwine and her husband Leslie of Claude, Renee' Brown of Pampa, and Audette Rackley of Lewisville; 4 grandchildren, Tristan Brown, Shea Brown, Lauren Morris and Leah Redwine; and 9 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Freda Brisman of Denton and 1 brother, Emmet Rackley of Stillwater, Oklahoma as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Willie, a brother Barton, a sister Kathryn and his parents, Irvin and Lela Rackley.

Memorials may be made to the Missions fund at Trinity Baptist Church or to the Olen D. and Clara L. Joyner Agricultural Scholarship at Oklahoma State University, 400 South Monroe, Stillwater, Ok 74074.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved