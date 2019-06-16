Audine Turner, 89, of Amarillo passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving son. Graveside Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Llano Cemetery. Audine was born in Lockney, Texas on May 27, 1930 to John and Eula May Fenley. She attended West Texas State College and was a long time member of Amarillo Fine Arts Association. Audine served as president of Amarillo Fine Arts Association from 1994 to 1995. She worked at The Amarillo Hobby House as a sales clerk until her retirement. Audine will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Keith Turner and two sons, Randy John Turner and Jimmy David Turner. Audine is survived by her son, Terry Turner.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from June 16 to June 17, 2019