Audrey Lynette Slaten, 80, of Amarillo passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Celebration of Life will take place at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church with Travis Bennett officiating. Lynette was born in Amarillo, Texas on December 11, 1939 to T.A. and Babe Mask. She proudly attended Palo Duro High School and graduated in 1958. She married the love of her life Duane "Sam" Slaten on June 6, 1959 in Amarillo, Texas and spent the next 54 years with him. She was an instructor at TSTI where she taught interior design and upholstery and was also a floral designer. Lynette was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family and especially the time she and Sam spent at God's Little Acre, the family cabin in New Mexico. Lynette had been a faithful member of Saint Stephen United Methodist Church for over 45 years. Her hobbies included reading, artwork and enjoying nature. She is preceded in death by her parents, T.A. and Babe Mask and her husband, Duane "Sam" Slaten. Lynette is survived by her son, Jeffrey Brent Slaten and wife Jeanette; 3 granddaughters, Taylor Slaten, Alee Slaten and Micah Slaten; 1 great-granddaughter, Blake Gates; a brother, Troy Mask of Kathleen, Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.