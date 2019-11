Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aurora Lopez Mendez. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Rosary 7:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Funeral Mass 2:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Send Flowers Obituary

Aurora Lopez Mendez, 84, of Amarillo passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019.



Rosary will be at 7 PM Monday, November 18, 2019 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2 pm. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo.



Mrs. Mendez was born on April 21, 1935, in Guadalajara, Jalisco MX. She married Teofilo Mendez in December of 1959 in Reno, Nevada. She loved spending time with her family and loved traveling. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. She was an extraordinary woman with a fighting spirit. Always laughing and smiling.



She was preceded in death by her husband Teofilo Mendez and son Robert Dagoberto Mendez.



Survivors include her children; Blanca Mendez, Ralph Mendez and wife Eileen, Jeanette Albarado and husband Jim, Margie Sustaita and husband Jeremy, Tony Mendez, Emily Bruce and husband Brian of Lubbock, Manuel Mendez and wife Michelle, Flavio Mendez and wife Annette, Elsa Mendez Sullivan, Nancy Mendez Samaras and husband Nick, Adrian Mendez both of Dallas. She had 28 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.



The family will be gathering at 811 S. Birmingham.



Sign the online guestbook at





Aurora Lopez Mendez, 84, of Amarillo passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019.Rosary will be at 7 PM Monday, November 18, 2019 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 2 pm. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo.Mrs. Mendez was born on April 21, 1935, in Guadalajara, Jalisco MX. She married Teofilo Mendez in December of 1959 in Reno, Nevada. She loved spending time with her family and loved traveling. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. She was an extraordinary woman with a fighting spirit. Always laughing and smiling.She was preceded in death by her husband Teofilo Mendez and son Robert Dagoberto Mendez.Survivors include her children; Blanca Mendez, Ralph Mendez and wife Eileen, Jeanette Albarado and husband Jim, Margie Sustaita and husband Jeremy, Tony Mendez, Emily Bruce and husband Brian of Lubbock, Manuel Mendez and wife Michelle, Flavio Mendez and wife Annette, Elsa Mendez Sullivan, Nancy Mendez Samaras and husband Nick, Adrian Mendez both of Dallas. She had 28 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.The family will be gathering at 811 S. Birmingham.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close