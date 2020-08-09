Austin Eldridge Glover died of natural causes on June 30, 2020 at the age of 77 at his home in Albuquerque surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Natalie, two children, and six grandchildren.



Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a memorial service. His ashes will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Natalie has relocated to the Atria Vista del Rio assisted living facility, 1620 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.



