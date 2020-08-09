1/1
Austin Eldridge Glover
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Austin Eldridge Glover died of natural causes on June 30, 2020 at the age of 77 at his home in Albuquerque surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Natalie, two children, and six grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will not be a memorial service. His ashes will be interred at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. Natalie has relocated to the Atria Vista del Rio assisted living facility, 1620 Indian School Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved