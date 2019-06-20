Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Austin Lewis Willoughby. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Austin Lewis Willoughby passed on June 18, 2019 in Amarillo Texas.



A celebration of his life will be at 2 pm Friday, June 21 at First Baptist Church Chapel. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery under the guidance of Lighthouse Funeral and Cremation Services.



Austin was born on June 26, 1945 in Brinkman Oklahoma to Jessie and Julia Willoughby and grew up in Vinson Oklahoma. After moving to Amarillo Texas, he married Patsy on November 27, 1964 and always celebrated their anniversary the Friday after Thanksgiving. He worked at Southwestern Drug for 15 years and following that worked at Owens Corning for 33 years until his retirement. Austin Welcomes everyone into his home and enjoyed hosting parties for his children's friends.



He is survived by his wife, Pasty Willoughby; daughter, Kristi Carranza and husband Danny Proctor; son Rusty Willoughby and wife Trina; 9 grandchildren, Cameron Carranza, Erin Perry and husband Brandon, Kayla Carranza, Lance Dugger, Shawn Willoughby and wife Kourtney, Torie Kelly and husband Michael, Rorie Paulk, Taylor Proctor and Marissa Proctor; 7 great grandchildren as well as host of nieces and nephews.





