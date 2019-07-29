Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann (Seymour) Hill. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Shamrock 311 North Wall Street Shamrock , TX 79079 (806)-256-2188 Service 2:00 PM 11th Street Baptist Church Shamrock , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Hill, 85, of Shamrock, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Wheeler. Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the 11th Street Baptist Church in Shamrock with Rev. Travis Leamon and Donnie Stone, officiating. Burial will follow at Shamrock Cemetery. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Shamrock. Barbara was born on February 9, 1934 in Collingsworth County to Carl "Blackie" Herman and Alma Mae Breeden Seymour. She married Melvin Hill on April 29, 1951 in Shamrock. She was a member of the 11th Street Baptist Church. She was a housewife, loved gardening, and helping with the farm and cattle. She also worked at the school and hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 daughter; and 11 siblings. She is survived by 3 daughters Ladon Miller of Shamrock; Brenda Vermillion and husband Johnny of White Deer, Kathy Rhodes and husband Johnny of Shamrock; 1 son Terry Hill and wife Jan of Shamrock; 4 grandsons Rusty Miller and wife Tamara, Dusty Rhodes and wife Robin; Trinity Hill and wife Brandy; Brady Hill and wife Alex; 4 granddaughters Sindi Lowe, Cheri Vermillion, Kristina Rhodes, and Lyndsi Hill; 12 great-grandchildren; and 1 sister Euline Allen.



