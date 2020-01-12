Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Ann (Mathis) Tarbutton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Ann Mathis Tarbutton was born on January 21, 1939. She died on October 23, 2018. Her funeral service was held in Brookhaven, Mississippi, on Friday, October 26, 2018 at the First United Methodist Church.



She attended Amarillo public schools, graduated with honors from Amarillo High School, and attended North Texas State University where she received a Bachelor degree in music education and later a masters degree in vocal performance. She also received a Doctorate degree in vocal cord pathology and the use, and repair of vocal cords using exercise techniques and therapy. Considered one of the foremost experts in the vocal cord, she was asked to lecture at many colleges, universities and medical conventions in the United States and Europe.



Barbara had a lovely soprano voice which she used for many memorable performances. She was asked to sing The Star Spangled Banner for President Lyndon B. Johnson when he was campaigning in Texas. She performed at Carnegie Hall, The Vienna Opera House, and with numerous symphonies, in various operas, and for many grateful churches.



Her most sincere calling was as a teacher of voice. She taught at high schools, colleges and universities in Texas, Alaska, Florida and Mississippi. After she completed her doctorate degree, Barbara became a professor of pedagogy (specialized teaching) where she changed students lives and made containing life long friendships. She proved that teaching could be an art in itself. She retired from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas after teaching there for twenty two years.



She is survived by her husband, George Tarbutton of Brookhaven, Mississippi, her sister, Judi and husband Robert H. Smith of Amarillo, Texas, her brother R. E. Mathis and wife Marci of Corinth, Texas, nieces April and husband, John Leonard , Lisa and husband Harold Chacon, and their children, Cathryn and Maggie, Nikki and husband Bobby Thompson and their children, Olivia and Jaxon, and Misti Mathis , Lexa and husband Tim Craddock , and one aunt, Vylna Mathis.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020

