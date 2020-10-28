Barbara Ann Tuckness, 83, of Amarillo died October 23, 2020. Private memorial services will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Barbara was born December 18, 1936 to Fred and Merle Allen. She married Kenneth D. (Tuggie) Tuckness June 15, 1957. Even after their divorce, they remained best of friends. They shared five children and a lifetime of legendary memories. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1955 then attended college.
Following in her mother's footsteps who commanded leadership of the Women in Construction, Barbara was a business owner and the backbone of the companies she worked for. She owned an antique store, "The Matchbox" and was employed by Smyth Automotive and RSM Builder Supply from which she retired.
You never saw her without a smile and she had the most contagious laugh no matter the circumstance surrounding her. Even throughout the last couple of years of sickness and thwarting off the crushes her doctors had on her, she retained her humor and joy. She was most thoughtful in giving and unconditionally supportive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; oldest daughter, Terri Gaye Deputy; and granddaughter, Emily Deputy.
Continuing on with her legacy are her children, Todd Tuckness, Tennessee Westfall and husband, Donnie, Tiffani Ann Coon and husband, Robby, and Ty Tuckness; grandchildren, Erika, Travis, Taylor, Dee, Jorgee, Taylor Don, Grace, Berkleigh, Ashley and Melissa; 7 great-grandchildren; and special sister-in-law, Toye Price.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heal the City, 609 S. Carolina St., Amarillo, TX 79106.
