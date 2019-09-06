Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Blake. View Sign Service Information Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Directors 5400 Bell Avenue Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-358-0441 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Pioneer Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Blake went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 4, 2019.



Barbara was born on November 21, 1938 in Oklahoma to William and Daucy Ward. She was raised in Borger, Texas and graduated from Borger High School. She married Bill Blake on November 25, 1959 in Buena Vista, Texas. They moved to Amarillo in 2007 from Fritch, Texas. Barbara was both a passionate and successful business owner and a loving Matriarch to her family. She was very respected in her community. She attended The Church of Bushland. She enjoyed traveling across the country with her husband Bill in their RV and spending time in the mountains of Colorado in their cabin. After her husband passed she was brave to continue her RVing by driving the RV on many excursions. In her pastime, she pursued many learning endeavors including creative jewelry design, but most of all, Barbara was a strong and inspirational Wife, Parent, Grandparent, Sister, Aunt and Friend to all that knew her.



Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill Blake, her two brothers, James and Lloyd Ward, and her sister Jeri Goodwin.



She is survived by her two sons Mark Blake and wife Betsy of Amarillo, Mike Blake and wife Michelle of Dallas Texas, and two grandsons, Carson and Jack Blake, both of Amarillo.



The family will receive friends Friday September 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Home 5400 Bell St Amarillo, Texas



Celebration of life will be held Saturday September 7, 2019, 10:00 am at Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Pioneer Chapel.

Barbara Blake went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 4, 2019.Barbara was born on November 21, 1938 in Oklahoma to William and Daucy Ward. She was raised in Borger, Texas and graduated from Borger High School. She married Bill Blake on November 25, 1959 in Buena Vista, Texas. They moved to Amarillo in 2007 from Fritch, Texas. Barbara was both a passionate and successful business owner and a loving Matriarch to her family. She was very respected in her community. She attended The Church of Bushland. She enjoyed traveling across the country with her husband Bill in their RV and spending time in the mountains of Colorado in their cabin. After her husband passed she was brave to continue her RVing by driving the RV on many excursions. In her pastime, she pursued many learning endeavors including creative jewelry design, but most of all, Barbara was a strong and inspirational Wife, Parent, Grandparent, Sister, Aunt and Friend to all that knew her.Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill Blake, her two brothers, James and Lloyd Ward, and her sister Jeri Goodwin.She is survived by her two sons Mark Blake and wife Betsy of Amarillo, Mike Blake and wife Michelle of Dallas Texas, and two grandsons, Carson and Jack Blake, both of Amarillo.The family will receive friends Friday September 6, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Funeral Home 5400 Bell St Amarillo, TexasCelebration of life will be held Saturday September 7, 2019, 10:00 am at Griggs-Schooler-Gordon Pioneer Chapel. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close