Barbara Duncan
1948 - 2020
Barbara A. Duncan, 71, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Saint Stephen United Methodist Church, 4600 S. Western St. with Pastor Travis Bennett and Pastor Ken Cole officiating. Barbara was born December 13, 1948 in Akron, Ohio. She graduated from Central High School in Akron. She married Gary Duncan on November 20, 1992 in Chesapeake, Virginia. She worked for Doughties and Sysco Foods for 30 years. In her spare time, Barbara was an avid bowler and crafter. She enjoyed doing cross stitch and making wreaths. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandkids. Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Adelaide Triplett; two infant daughters, Shelly Agnes and Kelly Grace; a sister Mary Jane; and a brother, Frederick Charles Shaffer. Survivors include her husband, Gary Duncan; her daughter, Laura Hoppe and husband Jason of Amarillo; three step-sons, Sean, Andrew, and Patrick all of Virginia; two grandchildren, Hayden Hoppe and Addy Hoppe; two sisters, Ann Hadden and husband Dave of Sarasota, FL, and Patty Scott and husband Eugene of North Port, FL; and many nieces and nephews. The family suggests memorials may be made to Panhandle Paws of Hope, PO Box 2525, Amarillo, TX 79105.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
