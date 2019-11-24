The lord took the beloved Barbara Ellen Quintana on November 15, 2019. She was born on April 8th, 1957 to Douglas and Betty Kelley in Hereford Texas. She was preceded in death by her loving mother Betty Kelley, her Aunt, and her 2 Uncles. Barbara was survived by her father Douglas Kelley of Hereford Texas, her husband Ramon Quintana of Amarillo Texas, as well as her daughter Aimee Russ, Son-In-Law William Russ of Converse Texas, her tow sons Kirk Jesko and Donald Farquhar. She was also survived by her 5 grandchildren Tristan Gooch, Kenny Farquhar, Trevor Russ, Lillian Russ, and Brylee Jesko. Her sister Doris Kelley Hamilton, her nieces Kristen and Kalie, and her four great nieces. Services pending.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019