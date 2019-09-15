Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Hughes. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Funeral service 10:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara J. Hughes, 82, of Amarillo died September 13, 2019.



Funeral Service will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, September 17, 2019 with Mr. Glen Walton officiating. Interment will be in Kirkland Cemetery, Kirkland, TX. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



Barbara was born October 3, 1936 in Childress to Otis and Lillie Mae Burrows. She attended and was a member of North Amarillo Church of Christ. She was married to Reid for 47 years. Barbara always gave of herself, making special days for others truly special. She was a gift giver and never forgot others. One of the biggest things about Barbara, was she was truly ready to be "home" to see her other family, and be with the Lord.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Reid, and her brother, Darrell Burrrows.



Barbara is survived by her sons, Steve Hughes and wife Jessica, and Terry Hughes, a brother, Jack Burrows, and nine grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials be made to High Plains Children's Home, 11461 South Western, Amarillo, TX 79118, or Downtown Women's Center, 409 South Monroe, Amarillo, TX 79101.





