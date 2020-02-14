Barbara Jan Brister Thoman, 83, of Amarillo died February 12, 2020.
Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Jan was born on October 23, 1936 in Muskogee, OK. She was a professor at Amarillo College for 35 years. She married Fred Brister, and he preceded her in death in 1995. She married Roy Thoman in 2005.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Thoman; son, Ben Brister and wife Shanna; grandchildren, Bradyn Powell and husband James, Benton Brister, Brant Brister and wife Kaylee; and one great-grandson on the way.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020