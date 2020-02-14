Barbara Jan (Brister) Thoman (1936 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Jan (Brister) Thoman.
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Jan Brister Thoman, 83, of Amarillo died February 12, 2020.

Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.

Jan was born on October 23, 1936 in Muskogee, OK. She was a professor at Amarillo College for 35 years. She married Fred Brister, and he preceded her in death in 1995. She married Roy Thoman in 2005.

Survivors include her husband, Roy Thoman; son, Ben Brister and wife Shanna; grandchildren, Bradyn Powell and husband James, Benton Brister, Brant Brister and wife Kaylee; and one great-grandson on the way.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.