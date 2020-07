Barbara Jane Lyles, 81, of Amarillo passed away on June 24, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday July 3, 2020 at Cox Rowley Funeral Home. Barbara was born April 3, 1939, to Henry and Ollie Rhone in Pasadena, California. She married her sweetheart, Sammy Lyles on October 28, 1955. Left to mourn her death are her children, Deborah and (John) LaFond, David and (Sharon) Lyles, Patty Waldrop, Becky and (Gilbert) Mena, Brian Lyles and Samuel and (Nadine) Lyles; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers and a sister.