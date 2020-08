Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Jean Clark , 78, of Amarillo, died August 12, 2020. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., today, Monday, August 17, 2020 in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , 2800 Paramount Blvd., Amarillo.



