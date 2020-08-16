Barbara Jo Anderson was born in Miami, Florida on April 30, 1952 to William Blount and Nita Jo Vernon Anderson and moved to Canyon in 1959 with her family. She passed away July 31, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.



Barbara was a member of the National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders and the Foreign Language Club at Canyon High School where she graduated with the class of 1970. She attended West Texas State University and graduated in 1974 with a degree in Business. Immediately after college she went to work for Shamrock Oil in Amarillo Texas. She moved with the company to San Antonio and continued working for Diamond Shamrock as the Supervisor for Product Supply. As the company evolved through the years into Ultramar Diamond Shamrock, Valero and NuStar Barbara stayed on managing pipeline supplies for over 40 years.



She was preceded in death by her parents and a younger brother David and great nephew Nathan Robertson.



She is survived by her sisters Carol Baker (Charles) and Becki Hilleary (Mike) and her brother Bill Anderson (Levona) as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store