Barbara Wing, 86, of Amarillo passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at South Lawn Baptist Church; 4306 South Washington. The family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at the funeral home. Barbara was born June 22, 1933 in Allen, OK to Cy and Ruby Wood. At the age of 17, she married the love of her life, Marlin Eugene Wing on August 7, 1950 in Clovis, NM. Barbara held a Real Estate License and was a shoe saleswoman for Gattis, Dillard's and Randy's shoes for more than 25 years. She enjoyed working Sudoku puzzles, crocheting and volunteering with the Sheriff's Department in the senior program. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marlin Eugene Wing; a son, Larry Wing and a brother, Bill C. Wood. She is survived by two sons, Mike Wing and wife Susie and Jeff Wing and spouse Randall Elliott; three grandchildren, Monica Wing, Micah Carden and husband Charles and Brandon Wing and wife Lindsey. Please sign Barbara's online guestbook at





