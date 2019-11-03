Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Mae "Bobbi" (White) Lane. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 11:00 AM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bobbi Lane was called home to her Lord on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Amarillo, TX.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Boxwell Brothers Chapel in Amarillo, TX with Brother James Baker officiating.



Bobbi was born July 20, 1951 to Dorothy Mae (Christmas) and William Henry White in Lansing, MI. By the age of 2 the family had returned to her mother's roots in McAlester, OK where she grew up. She was the youngest of 6 children and a true "baby" of the family. She was always very close to her mother, caring for her until her death in 2000.



Her 32 year tenure with Wal-Mart was a source of great pride for Bobbi. She began her career as a cashier in Bowie, TX. In her years, she has served in almost every capacity except a store manager in facilities all across Texas. At her retirement in April 2018, she was the Customer Service Manager for Wal-Mart in Amarillo on 45th & Coulter. Her Wal-Mart associates were her family in her heart. She was known to be the 5'2" fierce red-head who would do anything for her people to make sure they were treated fairly and with respect. She would do anything to help those who worked hard and wanted to better themselves in a career with the company. She was also known as the lady with the huge heart. So many times customers and associates alike would come to her with needs they could not meet, food for their family, gas for the car, or just short on their rent. She always found a way to help anyone she could, even take money from her own wallet to pay for their purchases.



Bobbi loved spending time with her family. She and her sisters remained very close. She was so loved by all of her nieces and nephews, young and old. Her personality was huge. You always knew when she came into the room. She loved being silly, laughing, acting like a kid, and being the center of attention. You could see her coming from all the bling and then hear her coming with that booming voice and laugh. Loving others and being part of what made them happy was her greatest joy except for being able to spend time with her daughter, Katrina who was the light of her life.



Bobbi is survived by her daughter Katrina Ludington and husband Ralph of Panhandle, TX., her son Donnie Krug of OKC, OK, a daughter in love, Rebekah Moore, 2 granddaughters, Brooke and Izabellah, 1 grandson James, 5 great grandchildren, sister Beverly Ribaudo of Eufala, OK and sister Ilah "Danni" Dickinson and husband Charlie of Stigler, OK., and many, many, many nieces and nephews and countless friends that she called family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Virginia Self, brother William Henry "Billy" White, and brother Ronald Lanford.



Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home.



As Bobbi was an avid supporter of , the family requests memorials are made in her name to St. Jude in lieu of flowers.





