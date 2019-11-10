Barbara Harmon, 83, of Amarillo died November 8, 2019.
Services will be on Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00 A.M. in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Garry Sutton officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.
Barbara was born September 23, 1936 in Goldston Community, Texas to Selkirk and Lorine McAnear. Barbara married Ralph Harmon on March 26, 1958 in Amarillo. She was a longtime member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, serving the community and mentoring many women with a giving heart and always helping hands.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 2 sons, Douglas Bruce and David Roy; a son-in-law, Thomas Bittle, Jr.; and her two brothers, Jimmy McAnear and Cody McAnear.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Bittle of Amarillo; her sisters, Judy Monk and husband Bill of Amarillo, Sheliah Babbitt of Amarillo, Brenda Barrett and Jerry of Canyon, Deborah Land and husband Steve of Panhandle and Pat McAnear of Clarendon; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be to Amazing Facts International, P.O. Box 1058 Roseville, CA 95678.
The family will receive friends from 6-7 November 11th at Boxwell Funeral Home.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019