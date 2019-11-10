Barbara McAnear Harmon (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara McAnear Harmon.
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel
2800 Paramount Blvd.
Amarillo, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barbara Harmon, 83, of Amarillo died November 8, 2019.

Services will be on Tuesday, November 12th at 11:00 A.M. in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Garry Sutton officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors.

Barbara was born September 23, 1936 in Goldston Community, Texas to Selkirk and Lorine McAnear. Barbara married Ralph Harmon on March 26, 1958 in Amarillo. She was a longtime member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, serving the community and mentoring many women with a giving heart and always helping hands.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; 2 sons, Douglas Bruce and David Roy; a son-in-law, Thomas Bittle, Jr.; and her two brothers, Jimmy McAnear and Cody McAnear.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Bittle of Amarillo; her sisters, Judy Monk and husband Bill of Amarillo, Sheliah Babbitt of Amarillo, Brenda Barrett and Jerry of Canyon, Deborah Land and husband Steve of Panhandle and Pat McAnear of Clarendon; 6 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be to Amazing Facts International, P.O. Box 1058 Roseville, CA 95678.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 November 11th at Boxwell Funeral Home.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.