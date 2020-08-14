1/1
Barbara "Bobbie" Perdigan
1943 - 2020
Barbara "Bobbie" Perdigan, 76, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday at First Baptist Church Chapel, 1208 S. Tyler St. with Dr. Howard Batson officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. Barbara was born on October 17, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Hershel and Ruby Boss. She met Samuel Perdigan at the Amarillo Air Force Base, and they married in 1960. Sam's service in the U.S. Air Force afforded the family the opportunity to move around the world -living in places such as Hawaii, Greece, and New York -before returning home to Amarillo after Sam's retirement. Barbara was a woman of grace, grit, and fierce loyalty to those she loved, dedicating her life to caring for her family and living out her devout faith. To say she was an excellent cook is an understatement. At Christmas, her favorite holiday, her kitchen was almost as full of homemade specialties (such as her famous Christmas cookies and fudge) as her house was of decorations. Barbara enjoyed travelling and loved going on "girl trips" with her daughters and granddaughters. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Roys; and two brothers, Ronnie Boss and Sonny Boss. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Sam Perdigan; two daughters, Laura Boyd and husband Tom, and Angela Trogden all of Amarillo; a brother, David Boss and wife Jimmie of Amarillo; a sister, Betty Kirksey of Ft. Worth; four grandchildren, Bethany Wisotzkey and husband Charles, Samuel Moore and wife Channing, Clarissa Boyd, and Hailee Perales; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Friday at First Baptist Church Chapel, 1208 S. Tyler St. with Dr. Howard Batson officiating. Burial will be at Llano Cemetery. The family suggests memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1208 S. Tyler St. Amarillo, TX 79101.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX 79109
(806) 354-2585
