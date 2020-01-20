Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Smith. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Smith, 79, of Amarillo died January 17, 2020.



The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm at the funeral home. Graveside Service will be at 10:00am, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery of Pampa. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.



Barbara was born to AJ and Dorothy Edwards on April 3, 1940 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She graduated from Pampa High School in 1958. In 1961, she and Donald were married in Amarillo. Barbara worked for a short time at the Pampa News and the Amarillo Globe News in the composing room. Some of her favorite past times were quilting, sewing, cooking, and fishing. She was a member of the High Plains Quilters Guild and the Green Country Quilters Guild in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Barbara cherished her dog, Cookie.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald, and a sister, Evelyn DeWoody.



Barbara is survived by her sons, David Smith and Carol, and Harry Smith and wife Julie, a brother Raymond Edwards and wife Susie, and her grandchildren, Grayson, Severyn, and Saralyn.



The family suggests memorials be made to a .



