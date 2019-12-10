Barbara "Noppy" Stallard Carlton, 92, of Amarillo, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on December 5, 2019. Born in Tucumcari, NM on October 4, 1927, she was the only child of Amy Sellman Stallard and Farley Stallard. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was best known for her loyalty, compassion, cheerfulness, gratefulness, encouragement, comforting kindness, wisdom, and good advice. She was a spunky, stylish, one-of-a-kind woman with a beautiful singing voice and a great sense of humor. She will be missed by many.
She is preceded by her parents; and son, Philip Carlton.
She is survived by husband, Wayne Carlton of Amarillo; son, Marc Carlton; cousins, Jeannie Davis, Sharon Stallard Harrelson, Binto Stallard, Jr., Johnny Dale Stallard, Mitch Stallard, Olleen Stallard Swartz; grandchildren, Joy Carder, Daniel Carlton, Alicia Easter, Brian Carlton; great-grandchildren, Eli Carder, Hadley Carlton, Raiyne Carlton, Zach Carlton; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hibbs; and extended family, Cheryl Carlton.
Memorial services will be held December 10, 6-8 pm at the Carlton residence. Flowers can be sent to Boxwell Brothers.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019